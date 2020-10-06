STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'It has been an amazing journey': Bobby Deol on 25 years of 'Barsaat'

Following the film’s success, Doel headlined in several blockbuster titles through the ‘90s.

Published: 06th October 2020 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Bobby Deol’s debut film, Barsaat, has completed 25 years since its release. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the romantic drama starred Bobby and Twinkle Khanna in their debut roles. The film was produced by Dharmendra and Sunny Deol’s home banner Vijayta Films and released on October 5, 1995. 

A graphic poster of Bobby Doel
to mark 25 years since his first
film, Barsaat (1995)

Following the film’s success, Doel headlined in several blockbuster titles through the ‘90s. However, his roles eventually fizzled out and he fell out of favour post Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013). Nevertheless, following a four-year hiatus, Bobby made his comeback with Poster Boys and subsequent appearances in Race 3 and Housefull 4. He was recently seen in the Netflix drama Class of 83 and the web-series Aashram.

“It has been an amazing journey ever since my debut in Barsaat,” Bobby said. “When the film had released, everyone loved it and the performances. I was extremely nervous before the release, but my father and my brother were there with me all the time. But Barsaat set the ball rolling for me and Twinkle. Completing 25 years in the films today seems surreal. I have learned a lot from my successes and my failures in these years and am looking forward to the next 25 years.”

More from Entertainment Hindi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Barsaat Bobby Twinkle Khanna
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp