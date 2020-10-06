'It has been an amazing journey': Bobby Deol on 25 years of 'Barsaat'

By Express News Service

Bobby Deol’s debut film, Barsaat, has completed 25 years since its release. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the romantic drama starred Bobby and Twinkle Khanna in their debut roles. The film was produced by Dharmendra and Sunny Deol’s home banner Vijayta Films and released on October 5, 1995.

A graphic poster of Bobby Doel

to mark 25 years since his first

film, Barsaat (1995)

Following the film’s success, Doel headlined in several blockbuster titles through the ‘90s. However, his roles eventually fizzled out and he fell out of favour post Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013). Nevertheless, following a four-year hiatus, Bobby made his comeback with Poster Boys and subsequent appearances in Race 3 and Housefull 4. He was recently seen in the Netflix drama Class of 83 and the web-series Aashram.

“It has been an amazing journey ever since my debut in Barsaat,” Bobby said. “When the film had released, everyone loved it and the performances. I was extremely nervous before the release, but my father and my brother were there with me all the time. But Barsaat set the ball rolling for me and Twinkle. Completing 25 years in the films today seems surreal. I have learned a lot from my successes and my failures in these years and am looking forward to the next 25 years.”