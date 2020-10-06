STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tabu, Taapsee, SRK among top 10 McAfee's 'Most Dangerous Celebrity' list in India

With only Ronaldo representing sports, the 14th edition of the McAfee's Most Dangerous Celebrity list 2020 is dominated by the names from showbiz.

Published: 06th October 2020 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood stars Taapsee Pannu(L), Shah Rukh Khan(C), Tabu (R) (Photos | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood stars Tabu, Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma and Sonakshi Sinha are among the top 10 personalities generating the riskiest search results online in India, due to the malicious sites and viruses linked to their names, according to a list released by a cybersecurity company on Tuesday.

But it was global football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo who claimed the numero uno spot on McAfee's Most Dangerous Celebrity list 2020.

On number two is Tabu, who recently starred in Mira Nair's series adaptation of "A Suitable Boy", followed by "Thappad" actor Pannu at three, actor-producer Sharma at four, and Sinha at five.

The second half of the list is also ruled by the entertainment industry, with singer Armaan Malik in the sixth place, actor Sara Ali Khan coming seventh, soap star Divyanka Tripathi in eighth spot, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the ninth place and playback singer Arijit Singh in the tenth position.

With only Ronaldo representing sports, the 14th edition of the McAfee's Most Dangerous Celebrity list 2020 is dominated by the names from showbiz.

Venkat Krishnapur, vice president of Engineering and managing director, McAfee India, said as consumers scout the web for free entertainment now more than ever, cybercriminals trail close behind, capitalising on this interest.

"Unsuspecting users often look for free and pirated content such as major sports events, movies, TV shows, along with images and leaked videos of their favourite celebs.

Bad actors (cybercriminals) leverage consumers' fascination with pop culture and drive unsuspecting fans to malicious websites that install malware on their devices, potentially putting personal information at risk," Krishnapur said in a statement.

"When consumers compromise on security in favour of convenience and freebies, they put their digital lives at risk.

It is vital that fans stay vigilant, avoid suspicious links that promise free content and think twice before clicking," he added.

