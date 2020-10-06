STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal prepare to take back 'Mirzapur' in season 2 trailer

While we pick up our jaws from the floor, let's look at how the trailer unfolds. 

Published: 06th October 2020 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Sweta Tripathi and Ali Fazal in 'Mirzapur' season 2 trailer

Sweta Tripathi and Ali Fazal in 'Mirzapur' season 2 trailer. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Online Desk

Days after dropping the first look poster of Mirzapur, Amazon Prime Video has released a two-and-a-half minute trailer of season 2 of the north Indian city-based action-thriller which is set to release on the streaming platform on October 23. 

While we pick up our jaws from the floor, let's give it up for Shweta Tripathi who successfully fires shots like the perfect goon towards the end of trailer -- a huge leap from when she started out with shaking hands. 

Shweta, who reprises her role as 'Golu', is seen sporting short hair and is preparing with Ali Fazal's 'Guddu' to take over the frightening, lawless belt of Purvanchal in eastern India -- Mirzapur -- after her father's demise. 

ALSO READ: Here are five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...

While Kaleen Bhaiyaa, played by Pankaj Tripathi is still the King of Mirzapur, seen sitting beside his army of men. The trailer gives us a glimpse of a new land bound by new rules.  

For a short second the scene turns ominous, as Divyendu Sharma reprising the role of Munna bhaiya who says while standing next to his father, "Whoever sits on the throne, can change the rule at any time."

The nit and grit which the upcoming fighters show in overthrowing the present ruler holds much promise and is what viewers are looking to binge-watch this lockdown season. 

WATCH 

Tripathi lately spoke about how the role of negative characters are given the justice they deserve. 

Praising the new generation of writers for creating such nuanced negative characters, Pankaj said, “They are writing negative characters that do more than have an ominous laugh. There are strong backstories that define why the man is a certain way.

Kaleen Bhaiyya doesn’t look outright villainous because you are familiar with the many facets of the man. He is a 2.0 version of Mogambo, Shakaal and Gabbar of yesteryear.”

The previous season of 'Mirzapur' revolved around Kaleen Bhaiyya, the King Of Mirzapur vs the Pandit Brothers, Guddu, and Bablu.

What initially began as a battle for power for the throne of Mirzapur, eventually shaped the destiny of the city, influencing its business and its politics.

The series also marks the return of Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang. They will be joined by Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar in the cast.

