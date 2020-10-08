STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

SC to hear plea seeking court-monitored CBI probe into Disha Salian's death on October 12

The public interest litigation (PIL) has sought a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Salian along with Rajput claiming both are inter-linked.

Published: 08th October 2020 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Former manager to Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian.

Former manager to Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian. (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday posted for October 12 the hearing on a plea seeking a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde adjourned the matter as the counsel of petitioner Vineet Dhanda could not be presented for the video-conferencing hearing.

The Bench also suggested advocate appearing on behalf of Dhanda to tell Dhanda to consider approaching the Bombay High Court with his plea.

The public interest litigation (PIL) has sought a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Salian along with Rajput claiming both are inter-linked.

The PIL also sought directions to the Mumbai Police to place on record the detailed investigation report in the suspicious deaths of Salian and Rajput as prima facia both the cases are inter-linked and connected.

The plea further sought directions to Mumbai Police to co-operate in the investigation which was being carried out by the Bihar Police in Rajput's death case and not to interfere in its investigation. The petitioner further stated that as per reports Salian's case file is missing or has been deleted.

"After perusal of the same if this court finds it unsatisfactorily then the matter may be referred to the CBI for further investigation," the plea said.

Salian had died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai. A few days later on June 14, Rajput was found dead in his apartment.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

More from Entertainment Hindi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Disha Salian Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant death case
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp