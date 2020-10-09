STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Bahut Hua Samman is stylish and contemporary ’

“The cast and plot twist is impressive and have got quite a lot of praises for the movie”, says Sanjay Mishra about his latest film, Bahut Hua Samman, that is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starring Sanjay, Ram Kapoor, Raghav Juyal and others.Bahut Hua Samman, a satirical comedy that Sanjay described as stylish and contemporary, revolves around the story of two engineering students who are part-time con men and decide to rob a bank in the quaint town of Varanasi.

Unable to find a job after failing their final year of engineering, and influenced by an old man fondly known as Bakch*d Baba, their master plan goes totally awry as they realize that the bank has already been robbed and they have been arrested for it. In an attempt to clear their name, they soon fight off assassins, seasoned robbers, elite politicians and religious gurus; all while unraveling a larger scam.

“Bahut Hua Samman is a really special film”, said Ram. “The ensemble cast displaying a satirical comedy with a meaningful message is a treat to the audience. I personally loved the movie and highly recommend the viewers to watch it.”Abhishek Chauhan, meanwhile, praised its comic-book style edit. “It’s a brilliant recipe of seasoned music comedy satire, action drama and farce. Kuch alag hai... The comic book style edit pattern is a treat which makes the story telling more engaging and gives it an edge,” he says.

Raghav Juyal added, “Firstly, the writing of the movie is an important reason, a salute to Avinash and Vijay ji. It’s a beautifully written film in such times. Secondly the direction – delivering this stature of direction in such a time and directing all the talented actors in the film with such brilliant characterization and performances.”

