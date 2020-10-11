Bollywood celebs pour in wishes for Amitabh Bachchan on his 78th birthday

By ANI

MUMBAI: As legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan ringed in his 78th birthday on Sunday, Bollywood celebrities Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Dhupia are among the first ones to send in warm birthday wishes to him on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan's co-star Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram to share a picture of them together from their recent film, on his story along with a heartfelt note in Hindi, which translates to, "Happy birthday, Amitabh Ji. I had a dream since childhood to work with you one day, and that dream came true so let's call that a blessing. Your contribution to this industry is priceless. We all will be thankful to you."

Actor Neha Dhupia took to Twitter to extend wishes to the Bollywood megastar by sharing an old picture with him.

"Happy birthday Bachchan Saab ... dher saara pyaar sir @SrBachchan ....#oneandonly #legend" she penned down in the caption.