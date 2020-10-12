STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Payal Ghosh writes to President Kovind seeking justice in alleged sexual assault case against Kashyap

In the letter, Payal Ghosh alleged lack of progress in investigation against Anurag Kashyap, and sought justice from President Kovind.

Published: 12th October 2020 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Director Anurag Kashyap (L) and actress Payal Ghosh (Photos | ANI, Twitter)

Director Anurag Kashyap (L) and actress Payal Ghosh (Photos | ANI, Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Payal Ghosh has written to the President Ramnath Kovind requesting his intervention in the case pertaining to her sexual harassment complaint against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Payal shared a copy of the letter on her verified Twitter account on Monday.

In the letter, Payal alleged lack of progress in investigation against Kashyap, and sought justice from President Kovind. The subjectline of the letter reads: "An application for seeking your intervention in my case".

The letter reads: "Respected sir, I abovenamed victim undersigned below I have registered the FIR bearing number...with Versova Police Station for the offence U/s 376(1), 354, 340, 341 of IPC. Accused called me to his residence under the pretext to give some work in the film industry. And thereafter he committed heinous crime with me. I say that I have registered the complaint on 22/09/2020 but till now there is no progress in investigation. Accused is highly influential person and for these police personnel are not arresting the accused. I say that if the above mentioned crime was committed by a poor person, then that person was arrested immediately on the same day by police personnel. But in my case, accused being influential person he is roaming freely. And I being a victim of crime, I am knocking every door with folded hands to get justice.

In the above circumstances I request you to please intervene in my case and help me out to get justice. Please do the needful."

Sharing the letter on Twitter, the actress wrote: "This is my letter to the Hon'ble president of India @rashtrapatibhvn. Justice is getting delayed and it might just as well be denied ?@PMOIndia?."

Payal was in Delhi recently to meet Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, seeking speedy justice in her case.

The actress has also taken up the issue with the National Commission for Women.

