SC adjourns PIL seeking court-monitored probe in death of Sushant's ex-manager Disha Salian

Disha Salian, 28, died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad (west) Mumbai.

Published: 12th October 2020 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday adjourned hearing for a week on a PIL seeking court-monitored CBI enquiry into the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde deferred the matter as no advocate appeared for the petitioner in the case.

"Nobody appearing in this matter? Last time also no one appeared. What should we do? We said last time that you should consider going to the Bombay HC," the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, observed and adjourned the matter for a week.

The plea filed by advocate Puneet Dhanda claimed that both the deaths are interconnected as they occurred under suspicious circumstances.

"It is after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, various rumours and conspiracy theories have been linked between the deaths of Disha and Sushant, because both died in suspicious circumstances and at the peak of their successful professional career," the plea said.

Disha, 28, died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad (west) Mumbai.

Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

The PIL said that if the top court, after perusal of the investigation report by the Mumbai police, finds it unsatisfactorily then the matter be referred to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation.

The plea also sought directions to Maharashtra police to cooperate in the investigation being carried out by Bihar police in Sushant's death case.

