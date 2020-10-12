STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sikh general Hari Singh Nalwa’s life to be adapted into a web series

Hari Singh’s life is being adapted into a web series and a feature film.

Published: 12th October 2020 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Almighty Motion Picture have bought the rights to the biopic of Sikh general Hari Singh Nalwa. Hari Singh was the commander-in-chief of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s army. He suffered fatal injuries in the Battle of Jamrud (1837) fought at the mouth of the Khyber Pass between Sikh and Afghan forces.

Hari Singh’s life is being adapted into a web series and a feature film. Both works will be based on the book by author Vanit Nalwa, who is a direct descendant of the general.

“Sardar Hari Singh Nalwa was the commander-in-chief of the Khalsaji (Sikh army) along the frontier with the Afghan Empire for fifteen years before he suffered fatal injuries in the Battle of Jamrud,” Vanit shared.

“Sardar Hari Singh Nalwa dedicated his life in the service of the Almighty, so it is very appropriate that Almighty Motion Picture has acquired the rights to the book. I am thrilled.” Producer Prabhleen Kaur expressed excitement over the acquisition, saying,

“Every country of the world through the medium of visual, showcases their legends and I think it is time for us to go on front foot and not only India but the whole world should know that there were Generals like S Hari Singh Nalwa Saheb who never lost a single battle, whose territory was much bigger than that of Julius Caeser!”

More from Entertainment Hindi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hari Singh Nalwa
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp