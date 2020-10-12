Sikh general Hari Singh Nalwa’s life to be adapted into a web series

By Express News Service

Almighty Motion Picture have bought the rights to the biopic of Sikh general Hari Singh Nalwa. Hari Singh was the commander-in-chief of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s army. He suffered fatal injuries in the Battle of Jamrud (1837) fought at the mouth of the Khyber Pass between Sikh and Afghan forces.

Hari Singh’s life is being adapted into a web series and a feature film. Both works will be based on the book by author Vanit Nalwa, who is a direct descendant of the general.

“Sardar Hari Singh Nalwa was the commander-in-chief of the Khalsaji (Sikh army) along the frontier with the Afghan Empire for fifteen years before he suffered fatal injuries in the Battle of Jamrud,” Vanit shared.

“Sardar Hari Singh Nalwa dedicated his life in the service of the Almighty, so it is very appropriate that Almighty Motion Picture has acquired the rights to the book. I am thrilled.” Producer Prabhleen Kaur expressed excitement over the acquisition, saying,

“Every country of the world through the medium of visual, showcases their legends and I think it is time for us to go on front foot and not only India but the whole world should know that there were Generals like S Hari Singh Nalwa Saheb who never lost a single battle, whose territory was much bigger than that of Julius Caeser!”