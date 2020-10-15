Sad lack of spine: Bollywood reacts to withdrawal of Tanishq Ad  

By Express News Service

Bollywood actors have reacted to the withdrawal of a recent ad by Tanishq. In a statement, Tanishq said they were ‘deeply saddened’ with some of the reactions and decided to pull the ad keeping the ‘well-being of our employees, partners and store staff’ in mind.

Actors like Swara Bhasker have expressed disappointment with Tanishq’s decision to remove it. “Sad lack of spine.. and conviction. Numerous women (and men) get death threats on social media on a daily basis.. they stand up to it. Unfortunate that a large corporate conglomerate is unable to gather the courage (and resources) to withstand a few days of trolling! #tanishq,” Swara wrote.