Abhishek Banerjee in Rashmi rocket

Actor Abhishek Banerjee has bagged a new role in Rashmi Rocket. The sports drama stars Taapsee Pannu as a gifted sprinter from Kutch.

The film is directed by Akarsh Khurrana and also stars Priyanshu Painyuli. As an actor-turned-casting director who started his journey working behind-thescenes, Banerjee has appeared in films like Rang De Basanti, Stree and Bala.

He was most recently seen as a ruthless criminal, with a heart-breaking back-story in the criticallyacclaimed Amazon series, Paatal Lok. “I am happy and excited to be a part of Rashmi Rocket! After a long time, I have found another unique role to essay.

There are some exciting things in store and viewers will definitely love it,” shares Banerjee, who will also be seen in the upcoming releases Helmet and Aankh Micholi.