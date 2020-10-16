Kareena Kapoor reveals 'key' to her happy marriage with Saif Ali Khan in special wedding anniversary post
Kareena who is expecting her second child with Saif, hopped on to the photo-sharing platform to share a love-soaked picture of herself with him.
Published: 16th October 2020 02:59 PM | Last Updated: 16th October 2020 02:59 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: As she completed eight years of marriage with her superstar husband Saif Ali Khan, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday marked the day with a special Instagram post and revealed that the "key" to her happy marriage is "spaghetti and wine."
Kareena who is expecting her second child with Saif, hopped on to the photo-sharing platform to share a love-soaked picture of herself with him.
The picture sees the 'Jab We Met' actor seated wrapped in a stole while Saif leans on her shoulder with a smile on his face.
"Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu.They both loved sphagetti and wine... and lived happily ever after," she wrote in the caption.
"Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage On that note, happy anniversary SAKP... here's to eternity and beyond," she added.
The couple had tied the knot on October 16, 2012 following which they welcomed a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan in 2016.
The duo earlier in August announced that they are now expecting their second child together.