Sanjay Dutt gears up for 'KGF Chapter 2' after short break from work
Yesterday, hairstylist Aalim Hakim posted a video of Dutt showing one of his recent surgery scars and stating that he will soon be out of 'cancer'.
Published: 16th October 2020 12:23 PM | Last Updated: 16th October 2020 12:23 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Almost two months after he took a short break from work citing health reasons, actor Sanjay Dutt on Friday said he is gearing up for working in his much-awaited flick 'KGF Chapter 2.' Dutt took to Instagram to share a set of three pictures of himself dressed in a black coloured T-shirt and fawn-coloured cargo pants.
Gearing up for #Adheera! #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/Yd2FHSUUYn— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 16, 2020
"Gearing up for #Adheera! #KGFChapter2," he wrote in the caption. This comes a day after a video posted by hairstylist Aalim Hakim saw Dutt showing one of his recent surgery scars and stating that he will soon be out of "cancer."
Dutt had earlier reportedly traveled to Dubai for his health treatment.