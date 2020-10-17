STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee's health shows improvement, able to speak little

Though there are issues of a little bit of restlessness, hesitation, non-complete recovery of the brain functions, doctors said that the 85-year-old vetran actor has no fever for over 70 hours now.

Published: 17th October 2020 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee'

Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee' (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The health condition of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee improved a lot on Saturday and he is speaking a bit as well as recognising people and identifying their voices, a doctor treating him at a private hospital here, said.

He said that the thespian slept well in the night (Friday) though a little bit of restlessness persisting. "Mr Chatterjee is doing fine, better than yesterday. And every day he is improving consistently. However, there are issues of a little bit of restlessness, hesitation, non-complete recovery of the brain functions. But he is opening eyes, able to speak little words and is able to recognise people as well as their voices," Dr Arindam Kar, leading the team of 15 doctors, treating the veteran actor, said.

He said that the 85-year-old Chatterjee has no fever for over 70 hours now. "He is still very weak, frail and complete recovery of neurological function is yet to be achieved. But it seems that he is going in the right direction. As of now, there is no new infection or any episode of fever," Dr Kar added.

He said that the veteran actor's oxygen saturation was 100 per cent, and did not require any BiPAP (a non-invasive ventilation used for breathing support administered via a face or nasal mask). "Saturation is 100 per cent and we have reduced the oxygen support on the nasal cannula (tube). He did not require any BiPAP support. All the major organs are functioning fine. He is putting up a strong fight," Dr Kar added.

The veteran actor was administered "higher doses" of steroids to enhance the recovery from COVID-19 encephalopathy. The critically acclaimed actor, who has the rare distinction of having worked with maestros like Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha and Tarun Mazumdar, was admitted to the private hospital here on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

He had to be shifted to the ITU after his condition deteriorated. Chatterjee tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday following which he was shifted to a non-COVID ITU for treatment.

