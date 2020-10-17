STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sonakshi on brother Luv Sinha contesting Bihar polls: We need youth and good people

Sonakshi shared a string of Instagram pictures showing Luv with their mother Poonam Sinha and also Congress party workers.

Published: 17th October 2020 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday extended best wishes to her brother Luv Sinha on his budding political career. Luv will contest from Patna on a Congress ticket in the impending Bihar election.

Sonakshi shared a string of Instagram pictures showing Luv with their mother Poonam Sinha and also Congress party workers.

"So proud of my big brother @luvsinha who filed his nomination for the #biharelections yesterday! We really need the youth and more importantly GOOD people to step up for our country and im so happy hes embarked on this new journey! All the best Bhaiya," she wrote as caption.

Sonakshi returns on the screen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer "Bhuj: The Pride Of India". The film tells the tale of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik. The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat's Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The women came together to rebuild and repair the only runway in Bhuj, which was crucial for the war.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Polls 2020 Bihar election 2020 Sonakshi Sinha
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp