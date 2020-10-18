No restrictions in the indie space for Vipin Patwa

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

After spending a decade making music for Bollywood films Housefull 4, De De Pyaar De, Hum Chaar and Daas Dev, singer and composer Vipin Patwa, 38, has ventured into independent music with a new single, Pukara, dedicated to his father who recently passed away.

Brought up in Gorakhpur, UP, Patwa completed his graduation from Gorakhpur University, and worked with the All India Radio alongside studying. In 2003, he moved to Delhi, enrolled at Delhi University (DU) for an MPhil and research on ghazals from the Faculty of Music and Fine Arts. In 2010, he moved to the city of dreams, Mumbai. "I was in no mood to study further and enrol for a PhD," he says.

But, having trained under Pandit Savilal Pandey in Gorakhpur and Guru Harish Tiwari in Delhi, Patwa believes learning never stops. "It is a lifelong process. I even learn from the music concerts and workshops I attend."

How did a lad hailing from a business family foray into music?

My father loved listening to songs and my mother was ‘the singer’ at all family functions. I grew up listening to bhajans from my grandmother. All of this instilled in me a love for music.

By the time I reached Class 8, I was sure that I would be venturing into music, though I was clueless which way to go. In 1994, I started learning and training in music, and realised I had a talent for singing and composing. I won many competitions at school, and in college I represented Gorakhpur University at a national level. Later, I worked as a singer and composer with AIR.

How did Delhi treat you?

Delhi is the capital, and the facilities here are excellent. I had a good exposure in DU that helped hone my skills and polish my personality. I loved attending music concerts at Lodhi colony, CR Park and Kamani Auditorium, at that time.

How has been your journey so far?

In the last 10 years, I have done 10 movies, so my experience with Bollywood has been quite good. My hard work and talent has been recognised though it didn’t happen overnight. The song Titli (sung by Papon) that I composed for Bollywood Diaries, received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2016. I have also done music for some Haryanvi and Punjabi films.

Why venture into independent space?

Because there’s little interference from outside forces in independent music. I get the freedom to work on my music; there are no restrictions. You can easily convey your message and expression through your voice and your music in this space.

Who are your role models?

There are many who left a mark on me like Sunidhi Chauhan, Sonu Nigam, AR Rahman, Shankar Ehsaan Loy and Vishal Shekar.

Any hobbies?

None, its only music for me. There’s nothing better when your interest/hobby becomes your profession.