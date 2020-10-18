STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

No restrictions in the indie space for Vipin Patwa

Brought up in Gorakhpur, Patwa completed his graduation from Gorakhpur University, and worked with the All India Radio alongside studying.

Published: 18th October 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Singer Vipin Patwa

Singer Vipin Patwa (Photo| Facebook)

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

After spending a decade making music for Bollywood films Housefull 4, De De Pyaar De, Hum Chaar and Daas Dev, singer and composer Vipin Patwa, 38, has ventured into independent music with a new single, Pukara, dedicated to his father who recently passed away. 

Brought up in Gorakhpur, UP, Patwa completed his graduation from Gorakhpur University, and worked with the All India Radio alongside studying. In 2003, he moved to Delhi, enrolled at Delhi University (DU) for an MPhil and research on ghazals from the Faculty of Music and Fine Arts. In 2010, he moved to the city of dreams, Mumbai. "I was in no mood to study further and enrol for a PhD," he says. 

But, having trained under Pandit Savilal Pandey in Gorakhpur and Guru Harish Tiwari in Delhi, Patwa believes learning never stops. "It is a lifelong process. I even learn from the music concerts and workshops I attend."

How did a lad hailing from a business family foray into music?

My father loved listening to songs and my mother was ‘the singer’ at all family functions. I grew up listening to bhajans from my grandmother. All of this instilled in me a love for music. 

By the time I reached Class 8, I was sure that I would be venturing into music, though I was clueless which way to go. In 1994, I started learning and training in music, and realised I had a talent for singing and composing. I won many competitions at school, and in college I represented Gorakhpur University at a national level. Later, I worked as a singer and composer with AIR. 

How did Delhi treat you?

Delhi is the capital, and the facilities here are excellent. I had a good exposure in DU that helped hone my skills and polish my personality. I loved attending music concerts at Lodhi colony, CR Park and Kamani Auditorium, at that time. 

How has been your journey so far?

In the last 10 years, I have done 10 movies, so my experience with Bollywood has been quite good. My hard work and talent has been recognised though it didn’t happen overnight. The song Titli (sung by Papon) that I composed for Bollywood Diaries, received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2016. I have also done music for some Haryanvi and Punjabi films. 

Why venture into independent space?

Because there’s little interference from outside forces in independent music. I get the freedom to work on my music; there are no restrictions. You can easily convey your message and expression through your voice and your music in this space.

Who are your role models?

There are many who left a mark on me like Sunidhi Chauhan, Sonu Nigam, AR Rahman, Shankar Ehsaan Loy and Vishal Shekar. 

Any hobbies?

None, its only music for me. There’s nothing better when your interest/hobby becomes your profession.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vipin Patwa Independent music Housefull 4 De De Pyaar De
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp