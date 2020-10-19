STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Baby coming soon': 'Vivah' actress Amrita Rao confirms pregnancy, shares adorable bump photo

Sharing her first baby bump photo, the 'Vivaah' actress penned a note for her fans and shared that the couple are already in the ninth month of their pregnancy.

Published: 19th October 2020 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Amrita Rao with husband RJ Anmol (Photo | Amrita Rao, Instagram)

By Online Desk

Actress Amrita Rao, who was speculated to be expecting her first child with husband and radio jockey, Anmol, took to Instagram to confirm the news.

"For YOU it’s the 10th Month... But for US, it's THE 9th !!! Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans And Friends (sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long ) But It's True ...the Baby is Coming Soon...An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families...... Thank you universe And thank you ALL Keep blessing ... #2020baby #2020mom #2020parents," she posted.

Amrita who is best known for her work in films like 'Main Hoon Na', 'Vivah', 'Welcome to Sajjanpur' among others, was last seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Thackeray' in 2019.

