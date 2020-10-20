DDLJ turns 25: Anupam Kher is proud to be part of iconic film

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday shared that he is proud to be part of the iconic film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which released 25 years ago on this day.

In the Aditya Chopra directorial, Kher played the role of Dharamvir Malhotra, an NRI businessman based in London and father of the male protagonist Raj Malhotra, played by Shah Rukh Khan.

The veteran actor recalled two of his popular dialogues from the romantic film and posted these in Hindi on his verified Instagram account.

The dialogues are: "Hum toh sab Hindustan mein fail huye, tune London mein fail hokar dikha diya..." and "Mohabbat ka naam aaj bhi mohabbat hai, yeh na kabhi badli hai aur na kabhi badlegi... Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge."

"Proud to be part of this iconic film which completes 25 years today. Yes, your love has been a constant!! A big thank you!! JAI HO!! DharamvirMalhotra #Pops #25YearsOfDDLJ."

Celebrating 25 years of the blockbuster hit, which cemented his space as a romantic hero in Bollywood, lead actor SRK tweeted on Tuesday: "25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25."

The film's lead actress Kajol wrote: "Raj & Simran! 2 people, 1 film, 25 years and the love doesn't stop coming in! I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today.. a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shoutout to all of you. #25YearsOfDDLJ."