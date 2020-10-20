STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

DDLJ turns 25: Anupam Kher is proud to be part of iconic film

Anupam Kher recalled two of his popular dialogues from the romantic film DDLJ and posted these on his Instagram.

Published: 20th October 2020 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan (L) and Anupam Kher in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan (L) and Anupam Kher in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'. (Photo | Anupam Kher Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday shared that he is proud to be part of the iconic film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which released 25 years ago on this day.

In the Aditya Chopra directorial, Kher played the role of Dharamvir Malhotra, an NRI businessman based in London and father of the male protagonist Raj Malhotra, played by Shah Rukh Khan.

The veteran actor recalled two of his popular dialogues from the romantic film and posted these in Hindi on his verified Instagram account.

The dialogues are: "Hum toh sab Hindustan mein fail huye, tune London mein fail hokar dikha diya..." and "Mohabbat ka naam aaj bhi mohabbat hai, yeh na kabhi badli hai aur na kabhi badlegi... Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge."

"Proud to be part of this iconic film which completes 25 years today. Yes, your love has been a constant!! A big thank you!! JAI HO!! DharamvirMalhotra #Pops #25YearsOfDDLJ."

Celebrating 25 years of the blockbuster hit, which cemented his space as a romantic hero in Bollywood, lead actor SRK tweeted on Tuesday: "25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25."

The film's lead actress Kajol wrote: "Raj & Simran! 2 people, 1 film, 25 years and the love doesn't stop coming in! I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today.. a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shoutout to all of you. #25YearsOfDDLJ."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DDLJ Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Anupam Kher Shah Rukh Khan SRK
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp