STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut's ancestral home hosts two weddings in three weeks

Kangana Ranaut took to her verified Twitter account on Tuesday to share a video from her brother Karan's 'haldi' ceremony.

Published: 20th October 2020 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The ancestral home of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been seeing festivities galore, with back-to-back weddings of two brothers happening over three weeks.

The actress took to her verified Twitter account on Tuesday to share a video from her brother Karan's 'haldi' ceremony. In the video, Kangana can be seen applying 'haldi' (turmeric) on her brother Karan, a groom-to-be.

"After Rangoli's wedding for more than a decade there was no wedding in the family all thanks to me but today my brothers Karan and Aksht broke the jinx and our ancestral house is drowned in wedding festivities, two weddings in three weeks starting with Karan ki Haldi today," tweeted Kangana.

The actress chose to keep her look traditional for the occasion and wore a deep red salwar kameez with zari work and matching zari juttis (footwear). She also borrowed her mother's jhumkas (earrings) to complete her traditional look, which she informed in a separate tweet. Kangana decorated her hair with red roses and looks dazzling in smokey eye makeup.

Earlier this week, Kangana shared a video of another groom-to-be brother Aksht's Badhai ceremony.

"Today at Nana's house in Mandi for Aksht's Badhai, it's flagging off wedding invites, a ceremony arranged by maternal grandparents," she had tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut Ancestral Home
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp