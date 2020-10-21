STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Mirzapur 2' casting made Amika Shail emotional

Singer-turned-actress Amika Shail plays a pivotal part in the upcoming web series, 'Mirzapur 2'.

Published: 21st October 2020 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Singer-turned-actress Amika Shail

Singer-turned-actress Amika Shail (Photo | Amika Shail Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer-turned-actress Amika Shail plays a pivotal part in the upcoming web series, Mirzapur 2. She recalls being emotional when her casting in the show was confirmed.

"I became emotional when the news broke of my confirmation in 'Mirzapur'. I had watched season one in 2018 and thoroughly enjoyed it, just like the millions of fans the world over. However, being a part of the show is magical. My pulse went ticking when on my first day on the sets I saw Kaleen Bhaiyya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu (Ali Fazal) and Munna (Divyendu)," she said.

Amika plays a singer in the show. "The character of a singer came naturally to me, it was a dream come true. I loved working with the stellar cast and crew. I learned a lot watching Pankaj ji acting as he has a very raw way of doing things. His perspective as an artiste is amazing. I believe that the almighty has already planned a good Diwali for me this year!" she added.

She started her journey as a singer in the reality show "Little Champs" at the age of nine. She stepped into acting and appeared in television series like "Madam Sir", "Laal Ishq", "Abhay", "Balveer Returns", and "Udaan".

The actress says that this year she has been fortunate to get ample opportunities. "My two shows and a movie are premiering within a month. 'Gandii Baat 5' (web series) has done well and now I am biting my nails as the release date of 'Mirzapur 2' inches closer. This will be followed by 'Laxmmi Bomb'. 'Mirzapur 2' is memorable for me as I essay the character of a singer in the series, who is kidnapped by Munna Bhaiya," she said.

Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, the second season also features Isha Talwar, Vijay Varma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajesh Tailang, Meghna Malik among other.

"Mirzapur 2" launches on Amazon Prime Video on October 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mirzapur 2 Amika Shail Mirzapur Web Series Mirzapur Sequel
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp