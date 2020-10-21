STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' trailer: Prospective groom Diljit Dosanjh challenges Manoj Bajpayee

The three-minute-seventeen-second-trailer is a laugh riot that pays homage to family entertainers of the 90s.

Published: 21st October 2020 12:57 PM

Manoj Bajpayee (L) and Diljit Dosanjh

Manoj Bajpayee (L) and Diljit Dosanjh in 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'. (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The makers of upcoming Manoj Bajpai and Diljit Dosanjh starrer comedy-drama 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' dropped a rib-tickling trailer of the film on Wednesday.

Zee Studios dropped the trailer of the film on Twitter and wrote, "Get ready for an epic showdown, between the most eligible bachelor Suraj and the national man of mystery Mangal! #SurajPeMangalBhari, releasing this Diwali! Trailer Out Now:"

The three-minute-seventeen-second-trailer is a laugh riot that pays homage to family entertainers of the 90s. The trailer starts with Diljit Dosanjh wowing the audience with some crackling punchlines. It also features Fatima Sana Shaikh who is ready to be seen in a drastically different avatar and Manoj Bajpayee, who plays a wedding detective making his living out of spying on prospective grooms. The actor dons multiple looks in the trailer as he disguises himself while on the job.

As shown in the trailer, Bajpayee plays Madhu Mangal Rane with flair and steadfast conviction. Battling him out is his equally worthy opponent, Suraj Singh Dhillon played affably by Diljit. Fatima plays a Marathi girl from Bombay, with a rebellious streak, whose family wants to see her settled.

Set in 1995 Bombay, the director has captured the city in all its glory. Every detail of the era is beautifully woven into the trailer, from the typical cars reminiscent of the 90s to the background score that was a trademark of the 90s Hindi films.

Talking about his passion project, director, Abhishek Sharma said, "This film captures the innocence of bygone times. There is a certain simplicity in the tone we have used which we hope to remind people of the movies of Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee. It is a clean family-comedy. It is a funny film but we have consciously ensured to not tread into slapstick humour. It's a take on the great Indian wedding 'milestone' where the whole family participated and ends up in hilarious situations."

Produced by Zee Studios, 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' is slated to release on November 13.

