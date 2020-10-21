STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Varun Dhawan refutes reports of 'Namak Halaal' remake

Varun Dhawan has dismissed a report that his filmmaker father David Dhawan, is working on a remake of 'Namak Halaal'.

Published: 21st October 2020 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Dhawan has dismissed a report that his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, is working on a remake of the 1982 Amitabh Bachchan superhit, Namak Halaal.

The actor shared the update while sharing a link to an article claiming Dhawan senior was working on a remake with Varun leading the film.

"Guys u can write how many ever make belief stories about me but don't make up things about my dad. This is a completely fabricated story ... will see u (on) Christmas to make u laugh," he tweeted.

Recently, Varun completed eight years in Bollywood, and wrote a note to thank fans for their support.

"It's been eight years since this journey began between me and you. Thank you for believing in me when no one did. I remember every city I toured. The signs, letters, gifts, tattoos and most Importantly the love," Varun tweeted along with several moments with fans, press tours and promotions.

"When I cried, you cried when I laughed, you laughed but most importantly I know you cared for everything I did and that's the most important thing. Be safe," he added.

Varun, who entered Bollywood as an actor with "Student Of The Year" in 2012, is known for his role in films like "Badrinath Ki Dulhania", "ABCD 2", "Street Dancer 3", "Badlapur", "October", "Dilwale", "Dishoom", "Main Tera Hero" and "Judwaa 2".

The actor returns to the screen opposite Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit "Coolie No. 1", directed by David Dhawan. The film is slated for an OTT release on Christmas.

