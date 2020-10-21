STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

We still have much work to do in Indian market: Netflix

Netflix said that growth has slowed with 2.2 million paid subscribers in Q3 while the company added 6.8 million paid net adds in the same quarter last year.

Published: 21st October 2020 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Netflix

Netflix

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Content streaming giant Netflix has reported slow growth in its third quarter (July-September period) despite the social distancing times, admitting that it has much work to do in countries like India which are lagging behind in terms of growth for the company.

Netflix said that growth has slowed with 2.2 million paid subscribers in Q3 while the company added 6.8 million paid net adds in the same quarter last year.

While the APAC region was the largest contributor to its paid membership growth (accounting for 46 per cent of all global paid net adds) as APAC revenue rose 66 per cent (year over year) especially in South Korea and Japan, Netflix has a lot of ground to cover in India.

"We're working with local partners like Reliance Jio, India's largest mobile operator, where in Q3 we launched a bundle with their mobile and fiber broadband plans.

As part of this broad partnership, we'll integrate Netflix with two of Jio's set top boxes," the company said in a letter to its shareholders on Tuesday. "We've also partnered with financial institutions in India to make payment processing easier and more seamless for our members, which we expect will have retention benefits," it added.

Netflix said that its non-fiction series 'Indian Matchmaking' was watched by a quarter of its members in India and millions of members outside of India in its first four weeks. "We invest heavily into improving our product, partnerships and overall consumer experience. For example, in India in Q3, we localized our service to support Hindi in our user interface," the streaming platform said.

"We strive to be a global entertainment service that can satisfy the needs of members all over the world. Commissioning and producing local language content is an important part of that". The company generated over 1.3 billion in net cash in Q3 2020. Free cash flow was positive for a third consecutive quarter at USD 1.1 billion.

Admitting that the state of the pandemic and its impact continues to make projections very uncertain, Netflix said it expects growth to revert back to levels similar to pre-COVID in 2021. "With USD 8.4 billion in cash on our balance sheet at the end of the quarter plus our USD 750 million credit facility (which is undrawn), our need for external financing is diminishing. As indicated last quarter, we don't have plans to access the capital markets this year," Netflix told shareholders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netflix Netflix growth Netflix shows
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp