Guru Randhawa would like to act in a romantic film someday

Right now it's all about his songs, which tend to be more on the fun and romantic lines.

Published: 22nd October 2020 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Guru Randhawa

Singer Guru Randhawa (Photo | Guru Randhawa Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Guru Randhawa dons many hats, as a singer, lyricist and composer. He hopes someday to act in a romantic film, too.

Guru's acting skills are visible in his music videos, including the news ones -- "Baby girl" and "Naach meri rani".

Asked if starring in a film is the next step, Guru told IANS: "I have been getting acting offers, but I don't think I am ready for it. Whenever possible, I will do. Abhi thoda sa keeda aa raha hai acting wala (am getting bitten by the acting bug). I am following the works of certain actors, too. I will definitely do some acting, but not right now. I would like to do a nice romantic film with nice songs."

He looks up to Hollywood as well as Bollywood stars.

"I love Tom Hanks, Leonardo DiCaprio, Shah Rukh Khan Sir, Salman Khan Sir, Aamir Khan Sir, Akshay Kumar Sir. There is so much to learn from their journey. I play their films and try to act like them," said Guru.

Apart from his new music, he has been in news for his body transformation.

"I used to do gym, but not this way. But when lockdown started, I promised myself that I would fully transform myself over the next four to five months. So I worked hard. I wanted to look this way. Super legendary heroes are so fit, I also wanted to look like them," said the singer.

Right now it's all about his songs, which tend to be more on the fun and romantic lines. He said that that the simple things in life inspire him.

"If I hear a new word, see something new, I write it and gradually they get released. Like 'Baby girl' is a conversation between a girl and boy where the guy asks 'where are you going?' A lot of people in daily life say 'banja tu meri rani' (be my queen) but are not able to actually say it, so we gave them a song," said Guru on what inspires him to write songs.

Over the last few weeks, he has been churning out new singles. Not just that, he also did a private show amidst pandemic in June.

"Everyone took it positively. We took all the precautions, but I was really scared," said Guru.

He promises to return to the stage soon. "We have enquiries, so we will be on stage. Wedding season is coming up, so we might do private shows in Delhi, Jaipur and Dubai," he signed off.

