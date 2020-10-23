STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Chhattisgarh Minister praises SRK for providing 2000 PPE kits to frontline warriors

Chhattisgarh Cabinet Minister T S Singh Deo tweeted to laud the actor's kind gesture to help the frontline warriors.

Published: 23rd October 2020 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Shah Rukh Khan (Earnings: 124.38 crore)

Shah Rukh Khan

By ANI

MUMBAI: Megastar Shah Rukh Khan's NGO, Meer Foundation, recently provided 2000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to Chhattisgarh for its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chhattisgarh Cabinet Minister T S Singh Deo tweeted to laud the actor's kind gesture to help the frontline warriors. He wrote, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to @iamsrk& @MeerFoundation for providing PPE kits to protect our frontline warriors. Thanks, @rajshriartistfor connecting us and making this possible. Your generosity has inspired many more to protect our healthcare heroes."

Always ready to help, the 'Don' actor took to Twitter in response and said, "Sir, We all are trying in whatever capacity we can to help our brothers and sisters to overcome these hard times. Wishing you the best with these endeavours too."

Earlier, the 'Raees' actor contributed to the PM CARES fund and has extended financial contributions to states like Maharashtra, West Bengal and Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan Meer Foundation Chhattisgarh PPE kits COVID-19
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp