STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Nucleya's collaboration with global dance act Major Lazer, 'Jadi Buti' out now

'Jadi Buti' is a fun, cheeky track that pays homage to the sound and style of Bollywood but in true Nucleya and Major Lazer fashion.

Published: 23rd October 2020 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

DJ and producer Nucleya

DJ and producer Nucleya (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With the release of Major Lazer's long-awaited album 'Music Is The Weapon,' desi bass DJ and producer Nucleya on Friday made his debut on the innovative label, Mad Decent with 'Jadi Buti.'

This comes just a few days after his collaboration with global dance music trio, Major Lazer was announced.

Sung by 'The Remix' winner Rashmeet Kaur, 'Jadi Buti' is a fun, cheeky track that pays homage to the sound and style of Bollywood but in true Nucleya and Major Lazer fashion.

A trailblazer for a sound and genre that he created - the distinctly Indian 'desi bass' sub-genre - Nucleya's latest track 'Jadi Buti' perfectly captures his signature style, for a global audience.

"I'm excited to see how people around the world are going to respond to the track. My hope is that even though they might not understand what is being sung instantly, the audience will see that sometimes it doesn't matter and they'll be receptive to this global sound," said Nucleya.

The musical trio of 'Lean On,' - Major Lazer - are also delighted for their collaboration with the Indian artist as the country has always been "special," to them.

"India is special and its beauty has absolutely humbled us every time we have visited. We have an incredible fan base there, and we know that India absolutely loves Nucleya," said the dance music trio.

"We've been trying to work on a song together and 'Jadi Buti' was just the kind of song that we wanted for Music Is The Weapon. Major Lazer has always been a cultural mashup, and the album reflects that" they added.

'Jadi Buti' released on October 23, as does 'Music Is The Weapon,' and will be available to stream on all major streaming platforms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Major Lazer Music Is The Weapon Nucleya Jadi Buti
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp