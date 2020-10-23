Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon to start shooting on Oct 30 for upcoming project

By Express News Service

Producer Dinesh Vijan and team are geared up for their upcoming project starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon. The as-yet untitled film will go floors on October 30 with the key cast in Chandigarh. The comedy revolves around a couple who ‘adopt’ their parents.

However, when the parents don’t act as expected, chaos ensues. Along with Rajkummar and Kriti, the film also features Aparshakti Khurana, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak in pivotal roles. It is directed by Abhishek Jain.

A source close to the development shares, “According to our plan and schedule the shooting will start on time. The whole crew will leave on October 23 and we will begin with the shoot on October 30 in Chandigarh.”