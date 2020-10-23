Sonu Sood gives glimpse of the 'HELP' mails he recieves daily

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Sonu Sood who has been often dubbed as the 'messiah of migrants,' on Thursday gave his fans a peek of the "HELP," mails that he receives every day.

The 'Dabangg,' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of his floor filled with postal letters out of his mailbox.

He also penned a note on how it has become difficult for him to reach out to every person who sought his assistance.

"HELP" mails that I receive everyday. I wish I could reach out to everyone, which looks impossible," he wrote in the caption.

"Will wait for the day when these letters will reduce in numbers and we will have more prosperity everywhere," the caption further read.

Sood began with his humanitarian efforts by helping hundreds of thousands migrant labourers to reach their native places during the coronavirus induced lockdown.

The 47-year-old actor then extended education, employment, and medical help to several people from the underprivileged section of society.