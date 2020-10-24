Ayushmann Khurrana thrilled about shooting his next in hometown, Chandigarh

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for his next film, a progressive love story being directed by Abhishek Kapoor and the actor has a special reason to be super thrilled. This is the first time Ayushmann will be shooting a film in his home town, Chandigarh - a place that supported him as he catapulted to stardom.

Excited about filming in his hometown, the 36-year-old star said, "It is remarkable that this will be the first time I'm shooting in Chandigarh! The process is going to be exceedingly special and I'm going to soak in every second of this experience."

"Chandigarh is the city that gave me the wind beneath my wings to chase my passion to be an actor," said Khurrana.

The actor praised the people of Chandigarh for always supporting him and boosting his confidence even when he had not moved to Bollywood and was acting in theatre during his school days.

"The seed of me becoming an actor was planted here and I couldn't be more excited to shoot my next here," he added.

Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered eight back to back hits, a rare feat by any mainstream hero and he is overwhelmed to shoot in his home town.

"The people of this city stood behind me like a rock and have always been a motivational force. They have cheered the loudest and I can't thank them enough! So, shooting in Chandigarh is like life coming to a full circle," he said.