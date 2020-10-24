STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bollywood drugs case: Sapna Pabbi denies leaving country after Narcotics Control Bureau summon

Published: 24th October 2020 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Sapna Pabbi

Bollywood actress Sapna Pabbi (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Sapna Pabbi on Friday dismissed the reports that she left the country after she was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

There were reports that Pabbi's name cropped up during the interrogation of Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos, who was arrested by the NCB recently.  In a brief statement posted on Instagram, Pabbi denied the reports, saying that she is visiting her family in London and the concerned authorities are aware about it.

"I am saddened to see speculative media reports in India about me being untraceable or missing. I have been back at home in London to be with my family and as such my lawyers have already communicated this with the authorities in India who are fully aware of my whereabouts," the actor said.

Formerly a model, Pabbi is known for featuring in television series "24", and Hindi films such as "Khamoshiyan" and "Drive". The investigation into the alleged drugs connections began after the demise of Rajput on June 14.

The NCB has recorded statements of Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh. Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the NCB in connection with the drug trail in Rajput's death, was released on October 7 after 28 days in jail.

Her brother Showik Chakraborty is still in the prison.

