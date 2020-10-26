STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kangana Ranaut begins work on Tejas

The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles, in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.

Published: 26th October 2020

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut has started work on her upcoming film Tejas where she plays a fighter pilot. In a video she tweeted on Monday, Kangana is seen attending a workshop with director Sarvesh Mewara and Wing Commander Abhijeet Gokhale.

"Today team #Tejas started workshops, very pleased to start work with super talented director Sarvesh Mewara and our coach Wing Commander Abhijeet Gokhale," Kangana captioned the video.

The actress had earlier shared the film's poster on Twitter and wrote: "#Tejas to take-off this December! Proud to be part of this exhilarating story that is an ode to our brave airforce pilots."

