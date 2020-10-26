'Like a blessing': Actress Mandira Bedi, husband Raj Kaushal adopt baby girl, name her 'Tara'

By Online Desk

Mandira Bedi and her husband Raj Kaushal have welcomed a baby girl into their family.

Bedi announced four-year-old Tara's adoption through an Instagram post where she expressed gratitude for the new addition to her family.

"She has come to us...Like a blessing from above...Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit. With eyes that sparkle like stars...Sister to her Vir...Welcoming her home....With open arms and pure love...Grateful, thankful. blessed...Tara Bedi Kaushal....Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020," she wrote.

Bedi said their daughter became a part of the family on July 28, this year.

Kaushal also posted the picture on Instagram and wrote "finally the family is complete".

The couple already have a nine-year-old son, Vir, and had contemplated the move to adopt a child for quite a while before making the decision.