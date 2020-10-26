Mahesh Bhatt, brother file defamation suit in HC against aspiring actor Luvienna Lodh

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his brother Mukesh Bhatt on Monday filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court against aspiring actor Luvienna Lodh for making defamatory, slanderous and false allegations against them.

The Bhatts have sought Rs 1 crore in damages from Lodh and also an order restraining her from making any such false claims in future.

The plea was taken up for urgent hearing on Monday by a single bench of Justice A K Menon which directed Lodh to file a reply, and posted it for hearing after three weeks.

Lodh's advocates assured the court she would not publish or make any such statement against the plaintiffs (Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt).

Lodh last week posted a video on social media claiming to be married to one Sumit Sabharwal, who is allegedly Mahesh Bhatt's nephew.

In the video, Lodh alleged that Sabharwal was in the business of supplying drugs and human trafficking.

Lodh also alleged that Mahesh Bhatt operates this business.

After the video was posted, Mahesh Bhatt, through his counsel Ameet Naik, sent a legal notice to Lodh asking her to stop making such false statements.

On Monday, the Bhatts filed a suit in the Bombay High Court seeking Lodh to be restrained from making, publishing and circulating any defamatory and slanderous comments against them.

"The suit is also seeking damages to the tune of Rs one crore from the respondent (Lodh) for making various grossly defamatory, slanderous, distasteful and false allegations and statements against the applicants (Bhatts)," the suit said.

It also sought a direction to Lodh to delete her video.

The suit further claimed Sabharwal was not directly related to the Bhatts and that he was "the son of the applicants' sister's husband's brother".

The suit further said Lodh had made false allegations against Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt, who are famous personalities, with malafide intentions to obtain best settlement in her divorce proceedings with her estranged husband.