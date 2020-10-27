STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Pooja Chopra talks about her web series debut 'Poison 2'

After a successful debut in Commando and an impressive performance in Aiyaary, the feisty actor has debuted in the web with Poison 2 that’s streaming from today on ZEE5.

Published: 27th October 2020 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Pooja Chopra

Actor Pooja Chopra

By Sharmistha Ghosal
Express News Service

She had astounded the world with her courage when she competed at the Miss World finale (2009) strutting with a plaster on her fractured leg. That quite encapsulates actor Pooja Chopra’s grit and determination that has seen her through good days and bad. 

After a successful debut in Commando and an impressive performance in Aiyaary, the feisty actor has debuted in the web with 'Poison 2' that’s streaming from today on ZEE5.

Tell us about your role in Poison 2.

It’s a very gripping story with several twists and turns, where everybody has an agendum. Even my character, Isha Khanna has her own agenda but while everyone takes the wrong route and manipulates to get where they are, Isha is probably the only upright woman who works hard and takes the tough route to reach her goal. It takes her five years to be where she is just because she holds on to principles and morals. 

Isha has a lot of similarities with you as a person. 

Yes, to a great extent. I want to send across a perfect message to my fans in this age of instant gratification that it’s important to stick to your principles and wait it out. I had no one to advise and all decisions were mine, good or bad but it’s important to have a good support system. Maybe star kids get five more films after their debut while outsiders like me have to struggle even after a fantastic debut. But one has to take that with a pinch of salt that some are born with privileges while others are not. The appreciation for my acts in Commando and Aiyaary never converted into work and I am still struggling.

What are your other projects?

I will be seen in the romcom, Babloo Bachelor, opposite Sharman Joshi. I play a journalist from Lucknow. The movie will have a theatrical release.

Biggest turn-off and turn-on in a man?

Trying too hard being something he’s not. A self-made and sensitive man turns 
me on.

Your health shot?

Green tea and whole fruits, especially oranges.

