Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Disha Patani lend voice for 'The Boys' Hindi version

Speaking about dubbing for the ‘Seven’s’ leader Homelander, Rajkumar says, “The Boys” is one of my favourite series on Amazon Prime Video.

Published: 27th October 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'The Boys'

A still from 'The Boys'

By Express News Service

Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Disha Patani will be teaming up to lend their voice for the Hindi dubbed version of the hit Amazon Prime Video series The Boys. They will be the voice of Billy Butcher, Homelander and Starlight, respectively. 

“I have been a huge fan of the series ever since it released on Amazon Prime Video. The character of Billy Butcher, much like the series, has a unique charm and an impressive character arc. Billy’s wild sarcasm and his alluring ruggedness spoke to me and I can’t be more excited to voice this delightfully-vexed vigilante,” says Arjun. 

Speaking about dubbing for the ‘Seven’s’ leader Homelander, Rajkumar says, “The Boys” is one of my favourite series on Amazon Prime Video. It is fascinating to watch Antony Starr as Homelander – an infuriatingly complex character that everyone loves to hate. Voicing for Homelander has been extremely exciting and I hope that the audiences like what I have done with my voice for Homelander. It’s been a great experience doing this.” 

Adding her thoughts on voicing Starlight, Disha says, “Starlight is probably one of the most humane and grounded amongst the Vought army. You can’t help but feel for her. Having said that, she’s not to be trifled with and terrifying when provoked. So when Amazon Prime Video approached me to lend my voice for the character – there really was no doubt in my mind! Dubbing for the character has been such a fun experience and I hope the audiences are able to enjoy The Boys along with my character and her journey in the same way I did.”

​Along with Hindi, the series will also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu. The dubbed versions are set to launch on Amazon Prime Video on October 28.

