STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Star cast of 'Four More Shots Please! Season 2' bags award at Busan International Film Festival

This accolade comes hot on the heels of the 2020 International Emmy Awards nomination for the series in the 'Best Comedy Series' category announced earlier this year.

Published: 27th October 2020 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Four More Shots Please

Four More Shots Please! Season 2

By ANI

MUMBAI: Setting a new milestone in the global arena, Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced an exciting achievement at the prestigious 2nd Asian Content Awards 2020, as part of the Busan International Film Festival 2020.

Amazon Original Series 'Four More Shots Please! Season 2' star cast Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta and Gurbani Judge has bagged an enviable win in the 'Best Rising Star' category.

This accolade comes hot on the heels of the 2020 International Emmy Awards nomination for the series in the 'Best Comedy Series' category announced earlier this year.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video said, "I am equal parts delighted and proud to learn that a globally acclaimed international platform such as the Asian Content Awards has recognized our Amazon Original Series Four More Shots Please Season and honoured our talent with such a great award. Four More Shots Please! Season 2 has been a true labour of love for us and we are delighted to share this success with Pritish Nandy Communications, and of course our fantastic talent who deserve every bit of adulation coming their way for giving us four extremely memorable, yet relatable flaw some women to look up to!"

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, 'Four More Shots Please! Season 2' is the only Indian title to have won an award at the 2nd Asian Content Awards 2020, following stiff competition from entries from across Asia including China, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia, Japan and Thailand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
four more shots sayani gupta Kirti Kulhari Gurbani Judge Best Rising Star Busan Film Festival Maanvi Gagroo
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp