Colors channel apologizes for 'anti-Marathi' remark by Jaan Kumar Sanu on 'Bigg Boss'

In a recent episode of the show, Sanu asked his fellow contestant actor Nikki Tamboli to not speak in Marathi as it "irks" him.

Published: 28th October 2020 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Jaan Kumar Sanu

Jaan Kumar Sanu (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: TV channel Colors on Wednesday apologized for singer Jaan Kumar Sanu's comment on the Marathi language on the reality show "Bigg Boss", saying that it had no intentions of anyone's hurting sentiments.

In a recent episode of the show, Sanu asked his fellow contestant actor Nikki Tamboli to not speak in Marathi as it "irks" him.

The singer further said if Tamboli should talk to him in Hindi.

His comments didn't do down well with a section of social media users who called Sanu's remarks "insulting" and "anti-Marathi."

In a brief statement posted on Twitter, the channel apologized for the singer's statements.

"We at Colors apologize for the remarks in relation to the Marathi language made on the 'Bigg Boss' episode aired on Tuesday, 27th October. We had no intention of hurting sentiments of the people of Maharashtra," the statement read.

Earlier, Ameya Khopkar, who heads the MNS film workers union, had posted on Twitter that if Sanu doesn't apologize, they would halt the shooting of the show.

"Bigg Boss", now in its 14th season, is hosted by superstar Salman Khan. The show went on air earlier this month.

