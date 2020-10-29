STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor Mahesh Thakur to play PM Narendra Modi in web series 'Modi: CM to PM'

The Umesh Shukla directorial series traces Modi’s journey from his teenage days onto his youth and then serving three consecutive terms as CM of Gujarat to finally becoming the PM of India.

Published: 29th October 2020 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Mahesh Thakur

Actor Mahesh Thakur

By Express News Service

Actor Mahesh Thakur will play the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the second season of the web series, Modi: CM to PM.

The Umesh Shukla directorial series traces Modi’s journey from his teenage days onto his youth and then serving three consecutive terms as Chief Minister of Gujarat to finally becoming the Prime Minister of India.

In the first season of the series, actor Ashish Sharma played the role of a young Narendra Modi. “Ever since childhood, we have often heard about the marvellous journey of our PM Narendra Modi and it’s a story that has marked a prestigious place in the history of our nation. 

“Playing such a prestigious character is honestly an honour, but comes with great responsibilities. I am excited and looking forward to the viewer’s response. I am confident they will love the entire series,” said Thakur.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahesh Thakur Narendra Modi Modi PM to CM web series
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp