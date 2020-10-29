Actor Mahesh Thakur to play PM Narendra Modi in web series 'Modi: CM to PM'

By Express News Service

Actor Mahesh Thakur will play the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the second season of the web series, Modi: CM to PM.

The Umesh Shukla directorial series traces Modi’s journey from his teenage days onto his youth and then serving three consecutive terms as Chief Minister of Gujarat to finally becoming the Prime Minister of India.

In the first season of the series, actor Ashish Sharma played the role of a young Narendra Modi. “Ever since childhood, we have often heard about the marvellous journey of our PM Narendra Modi and it’s a story that has marked a prestigious place in the history of our nation.

“Playing such a prestigious character is honestly an honour, but comes with great responsibilities. I am excited and looking forward to the viewer’s response. I am confident they will love the entire series,” said Thakur.

