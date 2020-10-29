Mollywood actor Roshan Mathew joins Alia Bhatt for second Hindi film

By Express News Service

After making his Hindi debut in Anurag Kashyap’s Choked, Roshan Mathew has confirmed his appearance in his second Hindi film, which has Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma already attached to star. Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies banner is backing the film tentatively titled Darlings.

It is said to be a women-centric film which would have Alia and Vijay Varma portraying a husband-wife duo and revolves around a kidnapping gone awry.

Jasmeet K Reen, who was a writer on Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) and Force 2 (2016), will direct the feature. Shefali Shah (Delhi Crime, Once Again) is also in the cast.

There were reports earlier that Jasmeet was supposed to direct a biopic on writer-poet Sahir Ludhianvi produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

However, the project seems to be on hold as of now.

Meanwhile, Roshan, who was last seen in CU Soon, is shooting for his new Malayalam film Kothu in which he is sharing the screen with Asif Ali.