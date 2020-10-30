STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Want to dedicate my life to women, children issues: Manushi Chhillar

Talking about her journey with the Miss World pageant, Chhillar said that it opened up her eyes to 'life, sociated and most importantly, humanity'.

2017 Miss World Manushi Chillar

2017 Miss World Manushi Chhillar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar who conceived and spearheaded a non-profit organisation, Project Shakti, aimed at improving the menstrual hygiene of women in India, on Friday said that she wants to raise awareness on issues regarding children and education in the near future.

Talking about her journey with the Miss World pageant, Chhillar said that it opened up her eyes to "life, sociated and most importantly, humanity". "My journey with Miss World opened my eyes to life, society, and most importantly, humanity. I cherish every moment because I got to meet the most incredible people across the world and came across fascinating stories of self-belief, self-reliance, and survival," she said.

"I want to use my equity as an actor to take up more and more causes and dedicate my life towards bringing attention to initiatives on children and education. How we protect our future generation will lay the foundation stone on how this world will shape up," the 23-year-old actor added.

The debutant also revealed her plans to expand the scope of work of her initiative Project Shakti. "I'm already actively working on Project Shakti which I'm keen to expand and reach out to more women in newer cities of India. We had elaborate plans for 2020 but we had to wait on these discussions because of the coronavirus pandemic," she said.

"I'm eager to roll out these plans and bring as much awareness across India about menstrual hygiene. It's a cause that I feel deeply connected to," the former Miss India added. Chhillar is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Film's periodic drama 'Prithviraj,' where she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar.

