STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Anurag Basu, Pritam have special liking for Ludo's new melody 'Hardum Humdum'

Basu and composer Pritam have worked together for the song and the 'Barfi' filmmaker has a special reason why 'Hardum Humdum' is close to the duo's heart.

Published: 31st October 2020 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

'Ludo' trailer

'Ludo' trailer

By ANI

MUMBAI: After the catchy love song 'Aabaad Barbaad', was dropped by the makers of Anurag Basu directorial 'Ludo', a new melody titled 'Hardum Humdum' is on the way.

Basu and composer Pritam have worked together for the song and the 'Barfi' filmmaker has a special reason why 'Hardum Humdum' is close to the duo's heart.

According to the makers of 'Ludo', as song composer made Basu listen to the song much before the scripting of 'Ludo', the filmmaker immediately fell in love with the song and decided to use it in one of his future films.

When 'Ludo' happened, Basu asked Pritam to complete the song. The duo wanted to attempt this school of music for a long time so when the script of the film was ready, Pritam finished the song and made Basu listen to it. When film producer Bhushan Kumar heard the song, it became his instant favorite. They immediately decided to go with this particular track that sounded just as fresh as when Basu heard it a couple of years ago, as per an official statement.

The contemporary, clutter-breaking song with vocals by Arijit Singh and lyrics by Sayeed Quadri, is a beautiful montage that takes the story forward and binds three narratives together. With its old-world charm, the sweet and soothing 'Hardum Humdum' will be out soon.

'Ludo' featuring an eclectic ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maany, and others is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu, Divya Khosla Kumar, Taani Somarita Basu, and Krishan Kumar and directed by Anurag Basu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ludo Hardum Humdum Aabaad Barbaad Bhushan Kumar Pritam
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp