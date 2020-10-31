Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor start shooting for 'Bhoot Police'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor have started shooting for their upcoming film, Bhoot Police.

Yami posted a picture on Twitter where the lead cast is seen posing in front of a jet.

"Here we begin," she wrote as caption, and included #BhootPolice #SaifAliKhan @arjunk26 @Asli_Jacqueline @RameshTaurani @puriakshai #PavanKirpalani and #JayaTaurani among other tags in her post.

Jacqueline re-posted the same image and wrote: "Let's do this."

"Bhoot Police", a horror-comedy is directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS" in the past.

The film will be largely shot across Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur.