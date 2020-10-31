Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor start shooting for 'Bhoot Police'
"Bhoot Police", a horror-comedy is directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS" in the past.
Published: 31st October 2020 07:01 PM | Last Updated: 31st October 2020 07:01 PM | A+A A-
MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor have started shooting for their upcoming film, Bhoot Police.
Yami posted a picture on Twitter where the lead cast is seen posing in front of a jet.
"Here we begin," she wrote as caption, and included #BhootPolice #SaifAliKhan @arjunk26 @Asli_Jacqueline @RameshTaurani @puriakshai #PavanKirpalani and #JayaTaurani among other tags in her post.
Here we begin #BhootPolice #SaifAliKhan @arjunk26 @Asli_Jacqueline @RameshTaurani @puriakshai #PavanKirpalani #JayaTaurani@tipsofficial #12thStreetEntertainment pic.twitter.com/rmIOAOr0hG— Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) October 31, 2020
Jacqueline re-posted the same image and wrote: "Let's do this."
"Bhoot Police", a horror-comedy is directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS" in the past.
The film will be largely shot across Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur.