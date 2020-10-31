Sardar Patel sacrificed the post of the first Prime Minister for a weaker mind like Nehru: Kangana Ranaut

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday penned down a note to pay tribute to the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, chronicling his sacrifice to give up the post of the first Prime Minister for "a weaker mind like (Pandit Jawaharlal) Nehru".

The actor took to Twitter to remember the first deputy prime minister of India.

"Wishing India's Iron man #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel a happy (birth) anniversary, you are the man who gave us today's akhand Bharat but you took your great leadership and vision away from us by sacrificing your position as a Prime Minister. We deeply regret your decision."

"He sacrificed his most deserving and elected position as the First Prime Minister of India just to please Gandhi because he felt Nehru spoke better English, #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel did not suffer but Nation suffered for decades,we must shamelessly snatch what is rightfully ours."

She added, "He is the real Iron Man of India, I do believe Gandhiji wanted a weaker mind like Nehru that he could control and run the nation by keeping him in the forefront, that was a good plan but what happened after Gandhi got killed was a big disaster #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel."

Sardar Patel, who is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India, passed away on December 15, 1950.