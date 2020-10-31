STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sardar Patel sacrificed the post of the first Prime Minister for a weaker mind like Nehru: Kangana Ranaut

The actor took to Twitter to remember the first deputy prime minister of India.

Published: 31st October 2020 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday penned down a note to pay tribute to the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, chronicling his sacrifice to give up the post of the first Prime Minister for "a weaker mind like (Pandit Jawaharlal) Nehru".

The actor took to Twitter to remember the first deputy prime minister of India.

"Wishing India's Iron man #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel a happy (birth) anniversary, you are the man who gave us today's akhand Bharat but you took your great leadership and vision away from us by sacrificing your position as a Prime Minister. We deeply regret your decision."

She added, "He is the real Iron Man of India, I do believe Gandhiji wanted a weaker mind like Nehru that he could control and run the nation by keeping him in the forefront, that was a good plan but what happened after Gandhi got killed was a big disaster #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel."

By sharing a monochromatic picture of the Iron Man of India, the actor also tweeted, "He sacrificed his most deserving and elected position as the First Prime Minister of India just to please Gandhi because he felt Nehru spoke better English, #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel did not suffer but Nation suffered for decades, we must shamelessly snatch what is rightfully ours."

Sardar Patel, who is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India, passed away on December 15, 1950.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel birth anniversary
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp