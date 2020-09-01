STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ganpati festival brings back Hrithik Roshan's childhood

The 46-year-old actor on Instagram shared a video-clip that saw his family performing the rituals of Ganpati Visarjan.

Published: 01st September 2020 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'War'.

Actor Hrithik Roshan (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the nation observed the 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Tuesday shared his thought saying "Ganpati festival always brings back my childhood."

The 46-year-old actor on Instagram shared a video-clip that saw his family performing the rituals of Ganpati Visarjan.

The 'War' actor noted that Lord Ganesh has been his "dearest" and said: "as a child, I really felt that he listened to me. Still do ..."

"Perhaps all our festivals are centered around making the child in us feel comforted, united, surrounded by friends and family showering love upon you for no specific reason. At least that's what it always was about for me. More than religion, it was about love," Roshan wrote alongside the video.

The video featured his family -- parents Rakesh and Pinky Roshan and also his kids, ex-wife Sussanne Khan bidding their beloved Ganpati Bappa adieu in an affectionate, eco-friendly manner.

Many Bollywood celebrities, during the last two weeks, took it to the social media platforms to share video clips and pictures of them performing the Ganpati Visarjan and explained how special the auspicious occasion meant for them.

On August 28, actor Vivek Oberoi and family bade their Bappa an adieu in an eco-friendly manner and shared videos of the celebrations on Twitter.

Also, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and others opted for an eco-friendly immersion at home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hrithik Roshan Ganpati festival
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp