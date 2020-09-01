Ganpati festival brings back Hrithik Roshan's childhood

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the nation observed the 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Tuesday shared his thought saying "Ganpati festival always brings back my childhood."

The 46-year-old actor on Instagram shared a video-clip that saw his family performing the rituals of Ganpati Visarjan.

The 'War' actor noted that Lord Ganesh has been his "dearest" and said: "as a child, I really felt that he listened to me. Still do ..."

"Perhaps all our festivals are centered around making the child in us feel comforted, united, surrounded by friends and family showering love upon you for no specific reason. At least that's what it always was about for me. More than religion, it was about love," Roshan wrote alongside the video.

The video featured his family -- parents Rakesh and Pinky Roshan and also his kids, ex-wife Sussanne Khan bidding their beloved Ganpati Bappa adieu in an affectionate, eco-friendly manner.

Many Bollywood celebrities, during the last two weeks, took it to the social media platforms to share video clips and pictures of them performing the Ganpati Visarjan and explained how special the auspicious occasion meant for them.

On August 28, actor Vivek Oberoi and family bade their Bappa an adieu in an eco-friendly manner and shared videos of the celebrations on Twitter.

Also, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and others opted for an eco-friendly immersion at home.