Ayushmann Khurrana starts physical transformation to play cross-functional athlete for next film

Director Abhishek Kapoor's next will see Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor sharing the screen space for the first time. The film will go on the floors in October this year and will hit the theatres in 2021.

Published: 02nd September 2020 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who is all set to play a cross-functional athlete in his next film, on Wednesday revealed that he has started undergoing a physical transformation for the Abhishek Kapoor directorial.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Khurrana had put up a screenshot of him discussing his training schedule with his trainer Rakesh Udiyar.

He captioned this screenshot "Here we go," and added a powerlifting emoji, and also tagged the film director Abhishek Kapoor.

"It is now certain that Ayushmann is hiding his look. He is purposely being elusive on social media because he doesn't want anyone to get a glimpse of his transformation before he starts shooting. Since he plays a cross-functional athlete for the first time, Ayushmann will have to change his body type completely and that first look is definitely a big visual for everyone to catch hold off," said a trade source.

"Ayushmann can really protect his transformation because he is in Chandigarh and we think he intends to do just that till the first look is released by him. By the way, he is being elusive, it seems like it will be a look to watch out for. Abhishek and Ayushmann have definitely planned a big surprise for audiences," the source added.

Director Abhishek Kapoor's next will see Khurrana and actor Vaani Kapoor sharing the screen space for the first time. The film will go on the floors in October this year and will hit the theatres in 2021.

Besides Abhishek Kapoor's untitled romantic flick, Vaani has also been roped in for Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom.'

