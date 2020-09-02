STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhumi Pednekar develops sustainable home garden, feels 'sustainable farming' should be school subject

Bhumi feels the education will make people empathise more with nature and the planet during the critical challenges that the planet is facing due to pollution, climate change, and others.

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar (Photo | Bhumi Pednekar Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: 'Climate Warrior' Bhumi Pednekar who is known for environment protection initiatives has developed a sustainable garden with her mother at her home and she feels that sustainable farming should be taught to children in schools as a subject.

"Today, I wish I had learned more about growing and farming in school. We have no understanding of how to nurture and grow plants, grains, and crops. It's taken me a lot of reading and studying of something that should be knowledge received at a lower education level," the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor said.

"I really believe that studying our fauna and the cultivation of it should be taught at school so that for the future generations can actually practice farming and growing, as opposed to feeling it's something very complex and tough and only meant for the farmer," she added.

Bhumi feels the education will make people empathize more with nature and the planet during the critical challenges that the planet is facing due to pollution, climate change, and others.

"Becoming one with nature is therapeutic and makes you empathetic and a more mature, responsible individual. Thus, if it's started with young adults, I feel it will be very beneficial," Pednekar said.

The environmentally conscious citizen has taken up climate conservation as a cause to raise awareness among fellow Indians through her online and offline initiative called 'Climate Warrior' through which she is mobilising citizens to contribute towards protecting the environment.

