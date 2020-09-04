STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ishaan Khatter who plays the role of taxi driver, shares glimpse of first look test for 'Khaali Peeli'

The 'Dhadak' actor posted his pictures in the dress-up of a typical taxi driver on Instagram and penned his experience of essaying the character.

Published: 04th September 2020 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in 'Khaali Peeli'

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in 'Khaali Peeli' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Ishaan Khatter who will next be seen essaying the role of a taxi driver in the upcoming film 'Khaali Peeli', on Friday dropped glimpses of his look test from the film and termed the role as 'one of my favourite characters so far.'

The 'Dhadak' actor posted his pictures in the dress-up of a typical taxi driver on Instagram and penned his experience of essaying the character. In the intriguing pictures, Khatter is seen striking candid poses as he sips tea and lights up a beedi (smoke).

Along with the pictures, he noted, "First look test... BLACKIE. Man, what a blast this one has been. Thank you @macriaan for giving me one of my favourite characters so far." Reminiscing about the time when the team started shooting for the film, he added, "Been a year since we first began production on Khaali Peeli and things have really come back serendipitously in a full circle. Starting and ending on the same studio floor. Gearing up. Time for blast off."

Earlier last month, the makers of 'Khaali Peeli' dropped an action-packed teaser of the film featuring the lead duo -- Khatter and Ananya Panday.

The teaser of the film begins with a policeman sending out an alert of a boy and a girl having escaped in a black and yellow (Kaali Peeli) taxi numbered 6969 after creating a ruckus.

Helmed by debutant director Maqbool Khan and backed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra, and Zee Studios, the film also stars 'Paatal Lok' actor Jaideep Ahlawat.

'Khaali Peeli' went on the floors in September last year and was scheduled for a June 12 release but was delayed due to the shuttering of film theatres. The new release date of the film has not yet been announced.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ishaan Khatter Khaali Peeli Ananya Panday
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp