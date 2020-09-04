STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kareena Kapoor expresses gratitude to COVID-19 warriors by donating anti-microbial T-shirts

The 'Heroine' actor has donated these anti-microbial T-shirts to healthcare professionals at AIIMS New Delhi, LTMGH Mumbai and Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru.

Published: 04th September 2020 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Expressing gratitude to the relentless COVID warriors, megastar Kareena Kapoor Khan has donated anti-microbial T-shirts to doctors and healthcare workers at three hospitals.

The 'Heroine' actor has donated these anti-microbial T-shirts to healthcare professionals at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi; Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, Mumbai and Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru.

While wearing PPEs are critical in protecting frontline workers, putting on heavy and layered protective equipment for hours on the stretch is not an easy task. It can be exhausting and extremely uncomfortable. These anti-microbial T-shirts can be a simple, yet effective solution to make wearing PPE kits more comfortable. These T-shirts help control, destroy and suppress the growth of micro-organisms and the effects of odour.

The 'Jab We Met' star also shared a special message to the frontline warriors and posted it to Instagram. In the message, Kareena said, "In times when we all are social distancing and doing whatever we can to protect one another, I comment your undaunting spirit and your relentless efforts..."

The actor thanked the frontline warriors who have been working round the clock and said, "When the world turned upside down and all of us were at home, you were out there protecting us on the fields...I totally understand that wearing the PPE suits is so important to protect yourselves, however, it must be pretty difficult to wear that heavy protective gear... So as my small gesture of gratitude... please accept from my PUMA family the protective masks and anti-microbial T-shirts... I do hope that these things will send you lots of positivity, and lots of strength and love from me and the PUMA family."

Appreciating frontline heroes for putting others ahead of themselves, Kareena sent a heartfelt personalised note thanking them for their heroic efforts.

The 'Good Newwz' actor's note said, "Your selflessness is unmatched. Words can't express our heartfelt gratitude for your tireless efforts. This is a small gesture to thank you from the bottom of my heart. We are and will always be #StrongerTogether".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kareena Kapoor anti-microbial T-shirts Kareena Kapoor covid donation coronavirus COVID 19 COVID-19 warriors
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp