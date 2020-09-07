Rhea Chakraborty files forgery case against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, doctor

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Actress Rhea Chakraborty has filed a police complaint against Priyanka Singh, sister of her late boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, including others for sharing bogus medical prescription for the late actor.

In her complaint with Mumbai police against Priyanka Singh and Dr. Tarun Kumar of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Rhea Chakraborty said, "Sushant died merely five days after obtaining the prescription in which he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances. It is imperative that the actions of Priyanka Singh, Dr. Tarun Kumar, and others be investigated and that it be determined as to how they came to provide the deceased with such a bogus and unlawful prescription," she stated.

She alleged that the forged prescription depicted Sushant Singh Rajput as being at a Delhi Out Patient Department when in fact he was in Mumbai.

The statement further read: "When he was in Mumbai on 8th June 2020 prescribing schedule drugs, which are listed in Schedule of NDPS Act listed at items 36 and 37 as Psychotropic Substances and Tele Medicines Practice Guidelines 3.7.4 dealing with Prohibited List, which prohibits prescribing of any Narcotic or Psychotropic Substance listed in the NDPS Act. It is a misconduct under 3.7.1.4 of the Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines."

She says she tried to dissuade him from taking medication as it not prescribed by his doctors. But Sushant Singh Rajput "insisted" on taking medicines "his sister was prescribing him".

The complaint of Rhea Chakraborty is based on WhatsApp texts between the actor and his sister from June 8, six days before he was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. Rhea Chakraborty, who left Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment the same day, claims the actor showed her the messages.

Earlier in the day, Rhea appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the second consecutive day in connection with the ongoing probe into a possible drug connection in Sushant's death.

(With IANS inputs)