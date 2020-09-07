STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Rhea Chakraborty files forgery case against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, doctor

She alleged that the forged prescription depicted Sushant Singh Rajput as being at a Delhi Out Patient Department when in fact he was in Mumbai.

Published: 07th September 2020 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

Rhea Chakraborty outside NCB office. (Photo | PTI)

Rhea Chakraborty outside NCB office. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Actress Rhea Chakraborty has filed a police complaint against Priyanka Singh, sister of her late boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, including others for sharing bogus medical prescription for the late actor.

In her complaint with Mumbai police against Priyanka Singh and Dr. Tarun Kumar of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Rhea Chakraborty said, "Sushant died merely five days after obtaining the prescription in which he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances. It is imperative that the actions of Priyanka Singh, Dr. Tarun Kumar, and others be investigated and that it be determined as to how they came to provide the deceased with such a bogus and unlawful prescription," she stated.

She alleged that the forged prescription depicted Sushant Singh Rajput as being at a Delhi Out Patient Department when in fact he was in Mumbai.

ALSO READ | Rhea's complaint with Mumbai Police ploy to derail CBI probe: Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer

The statement further read: "When he was in Mumbai on 8th June 2020 prescribing schedule drugs, which are listed in Schedule of NDPS Act listed at items 36 and 37 as Psychotropic Substances and Tele Medicines Practice Guidelines 3.7.4 dealing with Prohibited List, which prohibits prescribing of any Narcotic or Psychotropic Substance listed in the NDPS Act. It is a misconduct under 3.7.1.4 of the Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines."

She says she tried to dissuade him from taking medication as it not prescribed by his doctors. But Sushant Singh Rajput "insisted" on taking medicines "his sister was prescribing him".

The complaint of Rhea Chakraborty is based on WhatsApp texts between the actor and his sister from June 8, six days before he was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. Rhea Chakraborty, who left Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment the same day, claims the actor showed her the messages.

Earlier in the day, Rhea appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the second consecutive day in connection with the ongoing probe into a possible drug connection in Sushant's death.

(With IANS inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Priyanka Singh Rhea Chakraborty Sushant Singh Rajput
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp