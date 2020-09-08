Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb to release on OTT as scheduled: Report

By Express News Service

Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb is among the several Bollywood films headed for an OTT release. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film is a remake of the 2011 Tamil horror comedy, Muni 2: Kanchana. Besides Akshay, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor and Sharad Kelkar.

Earlier today, it was rumoured that Laxmmi Bomb had been pulled from its OTT schedule and was being reconsidered for a theatrical release. This, however, has been refuted by the makers, according to media report.

The report says Laxxmi Bomb is on pace for its digital release on Disney+ Hotstar in November. The makers also clarified that the film was never meant to be released on Akshay Kumar’s birthday on September 9, as a recent report stated.

Since the lockdown, Disney+ Hotstar has premiered the Hindi films Dil Bechara, Lootcase, Khuda Haafiz, and Sadak 2 on the platform. Their other titles slated for release include Bhuj: The Pride of India and The Big Bull.